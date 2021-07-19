Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,836,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.01 on Monday. Touchpoint Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

