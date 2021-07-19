Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

