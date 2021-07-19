Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.08 and last traded at $176.31. Approximately 14,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,141,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

