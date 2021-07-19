Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the average daily volume of 183 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 223,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

