Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,821% compared to the average daily volume of 137 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,407,000.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,665. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $280.43 and a 1-year high of $371.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.11.

