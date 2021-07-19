Tranche Finance Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $643,429.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00749207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

