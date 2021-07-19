Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Camuti sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Insiders sold 256,720 shares of company stock worth $41,485,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,808. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

