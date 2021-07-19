TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

RNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$21.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$14.65 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7785366 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.