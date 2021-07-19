TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 5,152 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.50. 421,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

