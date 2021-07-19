TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 5.8%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 7,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 627,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,939 shares of company stock valued at $934,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in TransMedics Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 150,011 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

