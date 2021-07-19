TravelNote Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $23,246.92 and $2,395.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00145467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,803.56 or 0.99918171 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

