Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $22.80 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

