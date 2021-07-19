Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

TRIL stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.