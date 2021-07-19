Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,803,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.