TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce sales of $237.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.10 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,700. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

