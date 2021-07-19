TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNET opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,317 shares of company stock worth $6,866,700 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

