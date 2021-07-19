Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 211.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 2.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Cowen upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

