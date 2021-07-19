TRON Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $593.52 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000120 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001359 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

