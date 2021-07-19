True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.93.

TSE TNT.UN traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.34. 211,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.45. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$648.49 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

