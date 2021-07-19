TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBI opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

