TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $232,881.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

