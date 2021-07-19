Truist Securiti Weighs in on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Shares of EA opened at $143.10 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,944 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,163 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.0% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

