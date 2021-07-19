Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00.

Trupanion stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.79. 340,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.99 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

