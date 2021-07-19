Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf Sells 1,500 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -252.99 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

