TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEDS opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

MEDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

