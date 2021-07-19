Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TUP shares. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after buying an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $987.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.