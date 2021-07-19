Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TUP shares. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $987.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $38.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
