Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $987.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $38.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.19.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

