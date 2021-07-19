TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Shares Bought by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,104 shares during the period. TWC Tech Holdings II comprises approximately 0.9% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 17.93% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $30,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,958,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth $22,140,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth $16,124,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $15,795,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $9,906,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,218. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.