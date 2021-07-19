Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,739 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $32,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,717 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,146. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

