Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 9,245 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 485.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $667.76 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.13 and a 1 year high of $670.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

