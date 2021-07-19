Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 128,040 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vipshop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vipshop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.