Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 46,529 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000. Chubb comprises 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,238.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 304,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after buying an additional 281,750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 820,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,536,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.31.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $166.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

