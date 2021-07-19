Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $159,679,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

