Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 194,500 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 492,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

KEY stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.