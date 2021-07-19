Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Truist raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

