Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $3.20 Million in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $72.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

