Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $3.63 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

