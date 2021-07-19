Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $4.42 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

COUP stock opened at $217.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

