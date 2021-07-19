Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $674.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.84 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

