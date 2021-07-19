Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

