Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 18,485 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,325.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.84. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $179.16 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.