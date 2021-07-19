Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 3,477 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 690.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $10,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,269 shares of company stock worth $62,417,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $601.30 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $602.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

