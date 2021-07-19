Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $2.65 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $109.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

