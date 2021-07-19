Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $3.63 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

