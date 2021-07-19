Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,717 shares of company stock worth $44,577,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $374.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.71. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

