Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.