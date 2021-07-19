Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian acquired 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

TYME stock remained flat at $$1.05 during trading on Monday. 838,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.