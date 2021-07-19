U.S. Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

