Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

