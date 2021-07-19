Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,427 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 9.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

